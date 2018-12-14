A report on firefighter injuries in a deadly Northern California wildfire details the harrowing conditions they faced and a few close calls with death.

The report released Thursday by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the Camp Fire overtook three firefighters working to stop the blaze Nov. 8.

It says two inmate firefighters were burned when they tried to escape the flames and ran into barbed-wire fences. A fire captain also was burned.

Two firefighters were injured the next morning when a propane tank exploded.

The fire decimated the town of Paradise, killed at least 86 people and destroyed 14,000 homes.

Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean says the burned captain, who received the worst injuries, was released from a hospital more than a week ago.

KQED News in San Francisco first reported on the injuries.