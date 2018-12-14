ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three Alaska groups are suing the Environmental Protection Agency for a fourth time, claiming the agency has not enforced federal clean air law around Alaska's second largest city.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Seattle by the Earthjustice group says Fairbanks winter air continues to be the worst in the country for particulate. It is the particles and droplets in smoke.

The lawsuit says the state of Alaska has failed to submit a serious plan to address Fairbanks air quality.

It asks EPA to set a deadline for a state plan or for EPA to impose a federal plan.

EPA spokeswoman Suzanne Skadowski said by email she could not immediately comment.

Fine particulate inhaled in lungs can cause premature death in people suffering heart and lung diseases.