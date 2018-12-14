EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — More than half a million dollars spilled from an armored truck onto a New Jersey highway, and nearly $300,000 remains missing a day later, police said Friday.

East Rutherford police said in a statement that two bags of cash fell from a Brink's truck near MetLife Stadium on Thursday. One of the plastic bags had $140,000. The other carried $370,000.

Police say the bags fell from an open rear door that had a mechanical issue. Authorities said the bags opened when they hit the roadway, becoming airborne because of the wind and vehicle traffic.

The swirling cash led drivers to stop their vehicles and hop out on the highway to gather the money. There were two car crashes as a result, according to police, though it's unclear if anyone was injured.

Police say Brink's workers and other motorists recovered about $205,000 from the roadway. Five people turned in about $11,000.

Online video of the incident showed a sedan with its front bumper smashed as people walked along Route 3 during morning rush hour to pick up the cash.

About $294,000 is still missing. Police ask anyone with video of the frenzy to contact them.