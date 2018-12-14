Family members of a Pennsylvania woman who survived being severely bitten by a black bear say she's crediting her Chihuahua mix dog named Bear with helping save her life.

Hospital officials said Friday that 51-year-old Melinda LeBarron was in critical condition, nearly two days after the attack outside her home in a rural area near Muncy.

LeBarron's son says before she could speak, she used a pad to ask how Bear the dog was doing.

Trent LeBarron says she emphatically signaled the dog helped save her.

Melinda LeBarron was dragged about 80 yards (73 meters) before she could climb a bush and the bear left.

Trent LeBarron says his mother has broken bones, cuts and bruises and multiple bites.

Wildlife officials told WNEP-TV they are trying to track the bear.