CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's last nationally circulated, anti-government newspaper has published its final print edition.

The front page of El Nacional on Friday led with an article quoting the paper's president and CEO Miguel Otero.

Otero said the paper was "a warrior and will continue to fight."

He also said journalists would work "for independent journalism in Venezuela."

Executives said El Nacional was becoming an exclusively online publication due to unrelenting government pressure and paper shortages.

The paper has been printed for 75 years and has a reputation for taking on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela is a once-wealthy oil nation that has been plunged into economic turmoil under two decades of socialist rule.