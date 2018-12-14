RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Authorities say that a judge has accepted prosecutors' request for the arrest of a Brazilian faith healer after more than 300 people came forward with allegations of sexual abuse.

Alleged victims of Joao Teixeira de Faria include his daughter, who told Brazilian magazine Veja that the mystic molested her from the ages of 10 to 14. She called him a monster.

The prosecutors' office of the state of Goias said that de Faria was last seen in public Wednesday in the town of Abadiania. It said Friday the judge had accepted a request for an arrest warrant to be issued.

De Faria, or Joao de Deus, became famous for conducting "psychic surgeries" that he says can cure diseases.

The law office representing him declined to comment to The Associated Press.