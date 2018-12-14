BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The United Nations says the number of Venezuelans fleeing their country's economic and humanitarian crisis is expected to reach 5.3 million by the end of 2019 in what has become the largest exodus in modern Latin American history.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said Friday that humanitarian organizations will need $738 million to provide migrants with critical services like food and emergency shelter as added stress is put on receiving nations.

About half of the new arrivals are expected to stay in Colombia while the others will journey on to Ecuador, Peru and the Southern Cone.

Countries around the region pledged at a recent meeting in Ecuador to formulate a joint response to the migration crisis, making a streamlined process for migrants so they can regularize their legal status.