STOCKHOLM (AP) — A man has been remanded in custody in Sweden on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack and illegal weapons possession.

The man in his 20s, who was not named, appeared at a closed-door hearing Friday in Goteborg, Sweden's second largest city.

His attorney Mikael Hansson said his client denies wrongdoing, the Swedish news agency TT reported.

Sweden's security service SAPO has said "preparations for the suspected terrorist offense have been underway for some time" and added that "there are international links." It did not elaborate.

Advertisement

SAPO arrested him Thursday in western Sweden and agency's head Klas Friberg told TT it had acted on a tip from abroad..

Sweden's terror threat remained unchanged at elevated —the third level on a five-degree scale, meaning that an attack can occur, SAPO said.