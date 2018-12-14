TOP STORY:

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy — Norwegian skier Aksel Lund Svindal narrowly edged Italian rival Christof Innerhofer to win a World Cup super-G on Friday and extend his record to seven career victories in Val Gardena. In sub-freezing conditions, Svindal finished 0.05 seconds ahead of Innerhofer and 0.27 in front of Norwegian teammate Kjetil Jansrud. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 120 words, photos. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

PHOENIX — Dirk Nowitzki at last began his record-breaking 21st season with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, coming off the bench in the first quarter of a 99-89 loss to the Phoenix Suns. No other NBA player has played that many seasons with the same team. By Bob Baum. SENT: 465 words, photos.

NYON, Switzerland — AC Milan was fined 12 million euros ($13.6 million) by UEFA on Friday and threatened with a one-season ban from European competition for breaking financial fair play rules. SENT: 410 words, photos.

VIGO, Spain — Celta Vigo hosts Leganes seeking a third straight win in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2200 GMT.

Egypt submitted a bid to replace Cameroon as host of next year's African Cup of Nations while South Africa was seriously considering entering the hastily-arranged race to find a new venue for the continent's top soccer tournament, which kicks off in just six months. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 695 words, photos.

PERTH, Australia — Australia and India shared the honors on Friday on the first day of the second cricket test at Perth Stadium, the newest venue in test cricket. The green-top pitch made it a back-and-forth contest between bat and ball after the home side lost its way following a 112-run opening stand between Marcus Harris (70) and Aaron Finch (50). By Ihithisham Kamardeen. SENT: 510 words, photos.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand coach Gary Stead says his team will go into the first of two cricket tests against Sri Lanka on Saturday in the unusual position of being at a disadvantage in home conditions. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 570 words.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Harden has 50 in triple-double, Rockets beat Lakers 126-111. SENT: 550 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Vasilevskiy strong in return, Lightning top Maple Leafs 4-1. SENT: 900 words, photos.

