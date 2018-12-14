BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian activists say U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led fighters have captured the last town held by the Islamic State group, in the militants' single remaining enclave in eastern Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the Syrian Democratic Forces took Hajin early on Friday after fierce fighting under the cover of airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition.

Europe-based activist Omar Abu Layla of the DeirEzzor 24 monitoring group confirmed that the town was taken, adding that some IS fighters are still holed up in small pockets on the edge of the town.

The Kurdish-led Syrian fighters have been fighting to take Hajin and nearby villages in Syria's eastern province of Deir el-Zour since Sept. 10. Over the past weeks, the offensive intensified with the arrival of reinforcements from northern Syria.