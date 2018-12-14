JOHANNESBURG (AP) — They call her the "young miracle." A baby who was admitted to an Ebola treatment center just six days after birth is now recovered from the virus.

Congo's health ministry calls the baby the youngest survivor in what is now the world's second-deadliest Ebola outbreak.

The ministry has tweeted a photo of the infant, swaddled and with tiny mouth open in yawn or squall, surrounded by caregivers who watched over her 24 hours a day for weeks.

The ministry says the baby's mother, who had Ebola, died in childbirth.

The infant was discharged from the treatment center in Beni on Wednesday. The ministry says that "she went home in the arms of her father and her aunt."

Experts have reported worryingly high numbers of children with Ebola in this outbreak.