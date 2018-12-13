EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
thru 18, Perth, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. India, 2nd test.
Sylhet, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. West Indies, 3rd ODI.
thru 15, Val Gardena/Groeden, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
thru 16, Hangzhou, China — swimming, world 25-meter championships.
Corpus Christi, Texas — boxing, Gilberto Ramirez vs. Jesse Hart for Ramirez's WBO super middleweight title.
Bhubaneswar, India — field hockey, World Cup semifinals: England vs. Belgium, Australia vs. Netherlands.
thru 19, Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 1st test.
Al Ain, United Arab Emirates — football, Club World Cup: Kashima Antlers vs. Guadalajara, Al Ain vs. Esperance.
New York — boxing, Rocky Fielding vs. Canelo Alvarez for Fielding's WBA regular super middleweight title; Tevin Farmer vs. Francisco Fonseca for Farmer's IBF junior lightweight title.
Bhubaneswar, India — field hockey, World Cup final.
thru 17, Alta Badia, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
Sylhet, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. West Indies, 1st T20.
Nyon, Switzerland — football, Champions League round of 16 draw.
thru 19, Val Gardena, Italy — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
Al Ain, United Arab Emirates — football, Club World Cup semifinal: River Plate vs opponent tbd.
thru 20, Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — football, Club World Cup semifinal: Real Madrid vs. opponent tbd.
Dhaka, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. West Indies, 2nd T20.
thru 22, Courchevel, France — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.
Madonna di Campiglio, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.
Dhaka, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. West Indies, 3rd T20.
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — football, Club World Cup final.
Manchester, England — boxing, Josh Warrington vs. Carl Frampton for Warrington's IBF featherweight title.
New York — boxing, Jermall Charlo vs. Willie Monroe Jr. for Charlo's WBC interim middleweight title; Jermell Charlo vs. Tony Harrison for Charlo's WBC junior middleweight title.
No new major events.