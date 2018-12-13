WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Marine Corps leaders say it will cost around $3.6 billion to repair the extensive damage to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina from Hurricane Florence.

The September storm caused massive flooding, coastal erosion and destroyed hundreds of buildings at the most important Marine Corps base on the East Coast. Officials say the damage has made it harder to train forces for overseas deployment.

Marine Lt. Gen. Mark Brilakis said in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press that troops have used bulldozers to clear a beach for amphibious assault training and that some training ranges were washed out.

The Marines provided the Senate with a cost estimate as they seek money for repairs.

Advertisement

Florence caused widespread flooding in North Carolina and South Carolina in which dozens of people died.