BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A few thousand anti-government protesters in Hungary confronted police outside Parliament, who used pepper spray and tear gas to get them to retreat.

After marching through parts of downtown Budapest, some of the protesters returned to Kossuth Square and despite calls for the rally to remain peaceful, threw bottles and smoke bombs at officers in riot gear guarding the neo-Gothic national legislature.

Protesters shouted slogans against Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Thursday evening rally, which was initially called to oppose recent changes to the labor code which unions and critics say will hurt workers.

People taking part in the protest, including many university students, also objected to the government's ouster of a university, founded by financier George Soros, efforts to limit academic freedom and a perceived increase in corruption.