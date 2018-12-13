The Latest on an armored truck that spilled cash onto a New Jersey highway (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

New Jersey police say people who picked up cash when an armored truck spilled money onto a highway can return it without getting in trouble.

East Rutherford police said Thursday that charges won't be filed against people who return money that flew out of a Brink's truck near MetLife Stadium.

The spill started a frenzy of people grabbing the cash and led to two vehicle crashes on the roadway near where the New York Giants and New York Jets play.

It's unclear how much money was released. Police say it looked as if there was an issue with truck's door lock.

___

11:16 a.m.

Police say an armored truck spilled cash on a New Jersey highway, causing multiple motor vehicle crashes as motorists stopped to grab money.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 3 in East Rutherford, near MetLife Stadium, where the New York Giants and New York Jets play. Police Capt. Phil Taormina says it looks as if the armored vehicle had an issue with the locking device on one of its doors.

Betsy Richards tells northjersey.com she could see a man in a uniform running through traffic trying to collect the money. However, she says "people were jumping out of cars grabbing cash."

Police tell NJ.com it's not known how much money was lost.

Police tweeted that anyone with information or video should contact them.