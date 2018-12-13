BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — American conservationist Kristine Tompkins says the creation of Argentina's first marine national parks is a milestone that gets it close to meeting its U.N. recommended goal for 2020.

Argentina's Congress approved the "Yaganes" and "Namuncura-Banco Burdwood II" parks Wednesday.

The measure expands ocean protections to about 39,000 square miles (101,000 square kilometers), which is nearly 10 percent of Argentine waters. It also protects habitat and feeding grounds for penguins, sea lions, sharks and other marine species.

Tompkins called the decision "historic" on Thursday, saying it has "propelled Argentina a long way forward" in maritime preservation.

Advertisement

Tompkins donated vast swaths of Argentine and Chilean land that she acquired with her late husband to protect them from development.

Her Tompkins Conservation group worked with Argentina on the creation of the marine parks.