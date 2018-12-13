WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump and the new leader of Mexico discussed the "positive relations" between the countries in a phone call this week.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday in a statement that Trump and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spoke Wednesday and "discussed the need to address illegal migration from Central America to the United States."

The two countries have been working to find a solution for the caravans of Central American migrants traversing through Mexico in hopes of seeking asylum in the U.S.

Trump had an uncomfortable relationship with the previous administration of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. Trump had promised during his 2016 campaign to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and have Mexico pay for it. Pena Nieto refused.