TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-VAN DIJK

Jose Mourinho's dire need for a top-quality center back at Manchester United will be brought into sharp focus when his team comes up against a defender whose presence has laid the foundations for Liverpool's English Premier League title bid. The commanding performances of Virgil van Dijk are helping to change the conversation around Liverpool. No longer is it all about its prolific front three as Liverpool chases silverware on domestic and European fronts. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 1600 GMT.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-REUS? DEMISE

Advertisement

MADRID — Spanish second-division club Reus is on the brink of extinction after players demanded out of their contracts because they haven?t been paid for the last three months. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE-OVERVIEW

The usual pretenders topped their groups. Nearly all of the top teams advanced. Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are the leading scorers. Is it a case of business as usual in this Champions League? Maybe not. By Graham Dunbar and Steve Douglas. SENT: 950 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-INTER'S WOES

At the start of November, Inter Milan crushed Genoa 5-0 for a seventh successive win in Serie A, putting it within touch of leader Juventus. Since then, Inter has won just one of its seven matches in all competitions. It isn't panicking yet. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos shortly.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-SARGENT

BERLIN — Still only 18 but with one goal from one Bundesliga match, United States forward Josh Sargent is already being touted as a possible heir to Claudio Pizarro. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 510 words, photo.

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE ROUNDUP

The remaining 11 spots for the Europa League knockout stages are at stake. By Karel Janicek. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2230 GMT.

GLF--ALFRED DUNHILL

MALELANE, South Africa — Aussie Dimitrios Papadatos sets the early pace on day one of the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1700 GMT.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA

PERTH, Australia — Offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been ruled out of the second test against Australia by a side strain, causing India selectors to consider playing four fast bowlers. SENT: 660 words, photos.

BIA--RUSSIAN DOPING-AUSTRIA

SALZBURG, Austria — Austrian authorities are investigating 10 members of Russia's biathlon team for doping and fraud offenses. Police visited the Russian team's accommodation in Austria on Wednesday ahead of a World Cup. SENT: 400 words.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Lowry, Ibaka lead Raptors to 113-93 rout of Warriors. SENT: 1,200 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Nosek helps Golden Knights beat Islanders 3-2. SENT: 510 words, photo.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.