COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The Sri Lankan Supreme Court's chief administrator says a seven-member bench will deliver a much-anticipated verdict on whether it was legal for President Maithripala Sirisena to dissolve Parliament and call for fresh elections, moves that created a political crisis in the Indian Ocean island nation.

The bench concluded hearings last week and reserved judgment for Thursday. The court stayed the Parliament's dissolution in November.

A verdict endorsing Sirisena's moves could quickly end a political stalemate, precipitated by the president's decision in October to sack the then-prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, and suspend Parliament.

Such an order would pave the way for the election of a new Parliament.

However, if the court rules Sirisena's actions were unconstitutional, the president will be under pressure to reappoint Wickremesinghe as prime minister.