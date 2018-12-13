ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on the train crash in Ankara (all times local):

8:40 a.m.

An official says at least four people have been killed and 43 injured when a high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Private NTV television says at least two cars derailed in the accident. Parts of the overpass collapsed onto the train.

The train was en route from Ankara to the central Turkish city of Konya on Thursday morning.

8 a.m.

Turkey's state-run news agency says several people have been injured after a high-speed train crashed into an overpass in the capital Ankara.

Anadolu Agency says two cars of the high-speed train derailed in the accident. The train was en route from Ankara to the central Turkish city of Konya.

Several ambulances have been sent to the scene.

The cause of the accident is not immediately known.