At least a dozen people say they saw a bright fireball blazing across the night sky in New England.

The American Meteor Society says it received reports from Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire and New Brunswick.

More might have seen it if not for the timing. The fireball was reported shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Jeff Beam of Falmouth wrote to the American Meteor Society that it was like a "slow-motion Roman candle or something."

Advertisement

Meteorologist Chris Legro of the National Weather Service tweeted that fireball was "bright enough to light up the whole sky."