MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican federal agents have detained four people in a raid on a clandestine lab that apparently produced the synthetic opioid fentanyl in Mexico City.

Only a few such labs have been detected in Mexico in recent years, though Mexico is one of the main suppliers of the deadly drug.

Much of the illicit fentanyl consumed in the U.S. originates in China, but is often smuggled through Mexico. Mexican cartels have also been known to produce the drug from precursor chemicals mainly imported from China.

Fentanyl is often mixed with heroin, but is also pressed into pills made to resemble other drugs. The raided lab apparently had its own automated pill press.

Advertisement

The Attorney General's Office said Wednesday the lab was in a middle-income neighborhood on the city's north side.