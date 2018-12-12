Air France is putting a woman in charge of the airline, a rare step in the male-dominated industry.

Air France's parent company said Wednesday that Anne Rigail will take charge of the airline on Monday. She is currently executive vice president.

The airline has been led on an interim basis by Benjamin Smith, who this year was hired as CEO of parent Air France-KLM Group.

Air France faces contentious wage negotiations with pilots and flight attendants and has been hit by a series of damaging strikes.

Rigail, a 27-year veteran of the airline, says she is extremely honored by the promotion. Smith says Rigail has always paid special attention to employees, and he expresses confidence that the airline can meet its challenges.