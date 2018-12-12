SAO PAULO (AP) — Close to 1,000 people have attended a memorial service for the four men gunned down inside a cathedral in southeastern Brazil as authorities try to determine the gunman's motive.

Tear-eyed faithful sat quietly as Monsignor Rafael Capelato spoke at Wednesday's ceremony, saying: "Through prayers and solidarity we are supporting each other in this time of suffering."

Officials say 49-year-old Euler Fernando Grandolpho opened fire after midday Mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Campinas on Tuesday. They say he then shot himself in the head.

The shooting took place as the possibility of loosening Brazil's gun controls is being discussed.

President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain, has promised to crack down on violence, in part by loosening gun laws so more civilians could arm themselves.