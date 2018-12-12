WASHINGTON (AP) — CIA Director Gina Haspel is briefing House leaders on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL' khahr-SHOHK'-jee) as the Senate prepares for a possible vote on two resolutions to condemn Saudi Arabia for its role in the slaying.

Two people familiar with the meeting say House leaders are receiving a briefing from Haspel a day before a separate briefing by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis for all members of the House. The people declined to be identified because the briefing is classified.

The Senate could vote as soon as Wednesday on a resolution calling on the U.S. to pull assistance from the Saudi-led war in Yemen, a measure that gained momentum after Khashoggi's death. It may also vote on a resolution condemning the journalist's killing.