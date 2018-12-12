NEW YORK (AP) — Kane Brown wasn't sure he was going to make it. But there was one thing he was certain about: He was never going to give up.

The singer from humble beginnings has become one of the brightest new singers in music and arguably country music's most successful act of the year.

Brown says, "I never had the 'I-know-I'm-going-to-make-it' mentality. I always had the 'I'm-never-gonna-give-up' mentality."

The 25-year-old has three No. 1 country hits with "What Ifs," ''Lose It" and "Heaven." His self-titled debut is a platinum success and his sophomore effort, "Experiment," recently debuted at No. 1 on the pop and country charts.

And Billboard named him second on its year-end list of top country artists — only behind the incomparable Chris Stapleton.