MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the central Mexican state of Queretaro have raised the death toll in a fireworks accident to at least seven.

State government spokeswoman Alma Lilia Perez Mosqueda said Wednesday that seven other people remain in critical condition following the accident in the community of Fuentezuelas.

Video captured by witnesses shows a procession celebrating the Virgin of Guadalupe nearing a chapel early Tuesday when a sudden series of explosions sends people fleeing. The state civil defense agency has blamed improperly stored fireworks that were accidentally ignited.

Fireworks accidents are common at this time of year in Mexico, when many holiday and religious celebrations feature pyrotechnics.