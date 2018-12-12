JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli military delegation has met with Russian defense officials in Moscow and discussed the situation in Syria.

The military's statement on Wednesday says Israeli officers briefed Russian officials on an operation launched last week to "expose and thwart" Hezbollah attack tunnels into Israel. They also discussed "improving the two militaries' de-confliction system in the northern region."

Russia and Israel have maintained a hotline to coordinate operations and prevent aerial collisions over neighboring Syria. But in September, a Russian warplane was hit by Syrian forces responding to an Israeli air raid. All 15 people aboard were killed, and the incident strained previously close ties.

Israel frequently carries out airstrikes in Syria against Iran and its allies, in an effort to prevent sophisticated weaponry from reaching Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group.