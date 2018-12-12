CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina social club's decision to deny membership to its first black candidate has prompted several local groups to cut ties with it.

The Post and Courier reports Navy veteran and doctor Melvin Brown was the only one denied membership to the Charleston Rifle Club in October. The 13 accepted were white, prompting accusations of racism.

Area bowling groups along with the Kiwanis Club of Charleston have stopped using the club's facilities, which sit on 14 acres (5.6 hectares). Also, the March of Dimes announced Saturday they won't accept further club support. The club's bylaws bequeath half its assets to the charity if it ever dissolves.

Charleston Rifle Club president Dru Patterson said in a recent newsletter that members "divided over issues unresolved" should work from within to fix them.

