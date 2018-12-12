TOP STORY:

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUNDUP

GENEVA — The final qualification place in the Champions League's knockout stage is up for grabs when Lyon and Shakhtar Donetsk meet in Group F, while Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich look to clinch top spot in their groups. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

Advertisement

CYC--TEAM SKY-FUTURE

LONDON — The future of the most successful cycling team of the last decade was put in doubt Wednesday when Sky announced its withdrawal from the sport following the European pay TV giant's takeover by American company Comcast. By Rob Harris. SENT: 540 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S DOWNHILL TRAINING

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy — Led by Travis Ganong, American skiers claimed three of the top five spots Wednesday in the opening training session for the Val Gardena downhill. Ganong finished 0.68 seconds ahead of Austrian skier Max Franz, while teammate Bryce Bennett was third, 0.72 behind. SENT: 220 words.

SOCCER:

SOC--Valencia-Man United

VALENCIA, Spain — Manchester United plays at Valencia in the Champions League. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--REAL MADRID-CSKA

MADRID — CSKA Moscow tries to secure third place and a Europa League spot from Group G of the Champions League when it visits group winner Real Madrid. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SOC--BENFICA-AEK

LISBON, Portugal — Benfica hosts AEK Athens in the Champions League with both teams already eliminated and Benfica guaranteed in third place in Group E. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--HUMBLE HONDA

Not long after Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda joined the Melbourne Victory, he mentioned at the A-League season launch that "I've made people disappointed, I've made people happy ... I don't have any magic." Seven games into the season, the 32-year Honda is providing plenty of spark and experience for the second-place Victory, and, despite his comments, a bit of magic and passion for his team and A-League fans. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 685 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Serge Ibaka, Raptors cruise past Clippers 123-99. SENT: 440 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Ovi's 21st hat trick helps Caps to 6-2 rout of Red Wings. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.