WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has asked in parliament for a confidence vote on his own government, saying he wants to be sure that his government has "a mandate" ahead of a European Union summit.

Morawiecki called Wednesday for the vote to be held later in the day, ahead of the EU summit on Thursday.

The ruling party, Law and Justice, enjoys majority support in parliament. It was not immediately clear why Morawicki wanted a vote that he was all but certain to survive.

A two-day summit of EU leaders beginning Thursday is to focus on Britain's plans to leave the bloc, the EU's long-term budget and migration, among other issues.