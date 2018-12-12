KATOWICE, Poland (AP) — Germany's environment minister wants more European Union funds to support regions affected by the closure of coal mines.

Svenja Schulze told reporters on the sidelines of the U.N. climate talks Wednesday that Germany is committed to phasing out the use of coal, though the exact deadline has yet to be determined.

She praised the measures Spain has taken to achieve a so-called just transition for miners in that country.

In a nod to the recent protests in France over fuel prices, Schulze warned that governments that force through measures would lose public support "faster than you can spell climate protection, and then people pull on yellow vests."

The climate talks in Katowice, Poland, have entered a crunch phase, with some delegations calling for stronger leadership to ensure agreement is reached.