BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi activist Nadia Murad is meeting with her country's president in Baghdad after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy on behalf of victims of wartime sexual violence.

Murad, a member of Iraq's Yazidi minority, was among thousands of women and girls who were captured and forced into sexual slavery by Islamic State militants in 2014. She became an activist on behalf of women and girls after escaping and finding refuge in Germany.

She arrived in Baghdad from Stockholm on Wednesday, and was received by President Barham Salih and other dignitaries.

In her Nobel lecture on Tuesday, Murad urged world leaders to put an end to sexual violence. She said "the only prize in the world that can restore our dignity is justice and the prosecution of criminals."