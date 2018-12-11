GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza's Health Ministry says a 4-year-old Palestinian boy has died days after he was injured by Israeli gunfire during a border protest.

Ahmed Abu Abed becomes the youngest of some 175 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in the demonstrations since March.

The Hamas-led protests are meant to pressure Israel to ease a blockade imposed after the militant group seized power in 2007.

Israel accuses Hamas of endangering civilians by using the crowds as cover for attacks. But the military has faced international criticism over the large number of unarmed people who have been harmed.

Advertisement

Local journalist Hassan Islaieh said Tuesday the boy was with his father and dozens of other protesters when he was hit by shrapnel Friday. He says the boy was about 20 meters (yards) from the fence.