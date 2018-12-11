YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — The mother of five children killed in a fire at their Ohio home remains hospitalized in critical condition as officials continue searching for the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters say the woman jumped from a second-floor window in the fire late Sunday at the Youngstown home and was the only survivor.

Authorities haven't publicly identified the hospitalized woman. A spokeswoman for MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland says the woman was in critical condition Tuesday.

Fire officials have said there's no sign the blaze was suspicious, but the investigation continued Tuesday. They say the damage was mostly on the home's first floor, leading them to believe the fire started there.

Authorities say the children killed in the fire ranged in age from 1 to 9.