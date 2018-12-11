MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Honduran lawmaker has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy and violence charges in a United States federal court.

Court records from the Southern District of New York show that Fredy Najera Montoya submitted a guilty plea Monday to two of the three charges he faced.

Federal prosecutors say Najera ran a drug trafficking operation that moved South American cocaine for Mexico's Sinaloa cartel and worked with other drug trafficking organizations in Honduras. The congressman used clandestine landing strips on his properties to land cocaine-laden planes from Colombia then moved the drugs north to the Guatemalan border.

Prosecutors also submitted a letter outlining testimony they would have presented at trial about Najera's participation in organizing and funding the 2009 assassination of Honduran drug czar Julian Aristides Gonzales.