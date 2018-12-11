LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia has appointed its first-ever female police chief after a woman also took command over the army in the European Union nation last month.

The government named Tatjana Bobnar to the position on Tuesday. She will formally take over duty at a ceremony Wednesday.

The 49-year-old Bobnar has served as the deputy police chief and in the criminal department in the capital Ljubljana.

Last month, Maj. Gen. Alenka Ermenc became the head of Slovenia's military and the only women currently to hold the top army post among NATO member countries.

Slovenia, an Alpine nation of 2 million people, is the home country of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.