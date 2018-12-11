MONMOUTH BEACH, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey have given $3 to the person who found it 14 years ago.

Paige Woodie was 12 years old when she and a friend discovered the cash and turned it into a Monmouth Beach police officer in 2004.

Sgt. Jeff Godwin tells the Asbury Park Press people who turn in found money are able to claim it within a reasonable amount of time if no one comes forward. The cash turned up during an audit and police "thought it had been long enough."

Woodie says officers came to her home and asked if she could remember what she did in 2004. She couldn't think of anything bad. That's when the officers turned over the $3 in an evidence bag.

She says half belongs to her friend.

