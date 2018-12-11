TOP STORIES:

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUNDUP

One of Liverpool, Napoli, and Paris Saint-Germain will fail to advance from the group stage. Napoli can advance with a draw at Anfield. Liverpool needs to win. PSG will qualify with a win at Red Star Belgrade. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 2230 GMT.

— With:

— SOC--RED STAR BELGRADE-PSG — A PSG win guarantees progress to knockout stages. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

— SOC--BARCELONA-TOTTENHAM — Tottenham needs win to advance. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2215 GMT.

— SOC--BRUGGE-ATLETICO MADRID — Atletico could win Group A. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 2215 GMT.

— SOC--GALATASARAY-PORTO — Galatasaray hoping to seal Europa League berth. UPCOMING: 200 words, photos by 2000 GMT.

— SOC--MONACO-BORUSSIA DORTMUND — Match has only pride at stake. UPCOMING: 200 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

CRI--BANGLADESH-WEST INDIES

DHAKA, Bangladesh — West Indies, trying to tie the series, is 151-3 in reply to Bangladesh's 255-7 in the second one-day international. Developing.

— Also:

— CRI--AUSTRALIA-BIG BASH TOSS — Cricket's "Big Bash" dispenses with coin toss; will flip bat. SENT: 250 words.

BKN--LEBRON AND DWYANE

LOS ANGELES — Although LeBron James and Dwyane Wade faced each other in NBA uniforms for probably the final time in the Lakers' 108-105 win over the Heat, James hopes he'll be back in the gym with his dear friend next year. James has already invited Wade to work out together at the Lakers' training complex when they're both living in LA. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 740 words, photos.

SOC--HUMAN RIGHTS-HARVEY'S MISSION

Mary Harvey, aN American goalkeeper who won the first Women's World Cup and the inaugural women's Olympic soccer competition, talks to The Associated Press about her appointment to run a new sports human rights center. By Rob Harris.

Other Stories:

— RGU--IRELAND-SEXTON — Sexton extends Ireland contract to 2021. SENT: 190 words.

— THAILAND-BAHRAIN-REFUGEE — Thai court extends detention of refugee sought by Bahrain. By Kaaweewit Kaewjinda. SENT: 490 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — James leads Lakers past Wade, Heat 108-105. SENT: 1,190 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Stamkos hat trick sparks Lightning to 6-3 win over Rangers. SENT: 470 words, photo.

— FBN--VIKINGS-SEAHAWKS — Seahawks on brink of playoffs after 21-7 win over Vikings. By Tim Booth. SENT: 970 words, photos.

