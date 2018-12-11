BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's military government has lifted a ban on political activities it imposed when it seized power in a coup more than four years ago, an action taken in preparation for elections promised for early next year.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha invoked a special executive power Tuesday to ease several restrictions that were set after the army seized power from an elected government.

The order included the lifting of a ban on political gatherings of more than five people that the ruling junta has used as one of many measures to suppress opponents of its rule.

It also unfreezes the bank accounts of politicians who were targeted for restrictions and allows political parties to begin using funds for campaign purposes in the run-up to polls tentatively scheduled for Feb. 24.