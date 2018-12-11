CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia jury is set to resume deliberations on a sentencing recommendation for a man convicted of killing a woman and injuring dozens when he drove his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally.

Jurors spent just under two hours Monday considering a sentence for James Alex Fields Jr. They are scheduled to return Tuesday morning.

The 21-year-old Fields of Maumee, Ohio, faces up to life in prison after being convicted last week on first-degree murder and other charges.

On Monday, the jury heard emotional testimony from the mother of Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal and activist who was killed. Jurors also heard from several people who suffered severe injuries.

A psychologist testifying for the defense said Fields has a long history of mental health issues, including bipolar disorder.