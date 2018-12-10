Donald Trump is still having trouble spelling the word "smoking".
And just to prove his point, he did it twice in a single tweet.
President Trump took to Twitter overnight to claim prosecutors have been unable to find evidence of collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia, saying: "Democrats can't find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey's testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion." @FoxNews That's because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,…"
Considering auto-correct would usually catch any mistake, it's mind-boggling to think that "smoking" has been spelled incorrectly so many times that his phone just lets it go at this point.
The pair of tweets from early Monday morning were the latest in his ongoing criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
Suffice it to say the smocking mockery was swift as the president's critics wasted no time in targeting the word usage.
Actors Zach Braff, Mia Farrow, George Takei and Harry Potter creator JK Rowling couldn't resist mocking Trump - or should that be smocking?