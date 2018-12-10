Facing exceptional protests, French President Emmanuel Macron is promising to speed up tax relief for struggling workers and to scrap a tax hike for retirees.

The actions were the pledges Macron made today in his first public comments since protests against his presidency devolved into rioting in the French capital.

The French leader reiterated earlier promises to raise the minimum wage and pledged to abolish taxes on overtime pay starting on January 1, several months before schedule.

He also said a tax hike pensioners faced would be scrapped.

All of the measures offered had been demanded by the yellow-vested protesters who have led four weeks of increasingly radicalised demonstrations against Macron's presidency, seen as favouring the rich.

Macron is promising "all means" will be used to restore calm after the disruptive protests that have deeply shaken the nation.

Trying to sound gentle and calming, Macron acknowledged "anger and indignation" among members of the public over the cost of living.

But he also said "no indulgence" would be given to people behind the protest violence.

He said "no anger justifies" attacking police or looting stores, saying both threaten France's cherished liberty.

Earlier, Macron met in his presidential palace with local and national politicians, unions and business leaders to hear their concerns. The morning meeting stretched past lunch and lasted over four hours.

- AP