OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man convicted of killing his wife has pleaded guilty to killing his parents and a niece.

Douglas County District Court records say 46-year-old John Dalton Jr. entered the pleas Monday to three counts of first-degree murder and four weapons counts.

Dalton was given three life sentences plus 197 to 230 years in prison — nearly the maximum sentence allowed.

Prosecutors say he shot 70-year-old John Dalton Sr., 65-year-old Jean Dalton and 18-year-old Leonna Dalton-Phillip in Omaha last December . Police say a 6-year-old niece hid under a couch and was able to identify John Dalton Jr. as the shooter. He was captured in Jackson, Tennessee.

Advertisement

Records say Dalton pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 1998 shooting of his wife, Shannon Dalton. He was imprisoned, and paroled in 2010.