MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's foreign minister says his country will contribute more than $30 million over five years to a regional development program for the so-called Northern Triangle region of Central America, the source of the migrant caravans.

Marcelo Ebrard said Monday in a series of tweets that Mexico is committed to cooperating with Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. The agreement by the four countries targets what drives migrants to leave their countries, their safety while in transit, their destination and what awaits them when they return.

Ebrard met with his Central American counterparts on the sidelines of the U.N. migration conference in Marrakech, Morocco.

Ebrard says Mexico will change its immigration policy to ensure migration is safe, orderly and regular.