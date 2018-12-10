YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on an Ohio house fire that killed five children (all times local):

1:14 p.m.

Stuffed animals are piling up beneath colorful balloons in a makeshift memorial outside the Ohio home where a late-night fire killed five young children, including 1-year-old twins.

Youngstown Fire Capt. Kurt Wright says the other children were ages 9, 3 and 2.

Advertisement

Wright says the mother jumped from a second-floor window and was hospitalized with injuries. He says no one else was in the home.

The Mahoning County coroner's office hadn't publicly identified the children by midday Monday as officials were working to notify relatives.

State and local investigators are trying to determine the cause of the Sunday night blaze. The damage was mostly on the home's first floor, leading them to believe the fire started there.

Officials say there was no immediate sign that the fire was suspicious.

___

8:30 a.m.

Authorities say a house fire has killed five young children in Ohio.

Youngstown Fire Capt. Kurt Wright says the first floor of the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Wright says three children were ages 9, 3 and 2 and the other two were 1-year-old twins.

Wright says firefighters managed to pull three of the children from the house, but they died at a nearby hospital.

The captain says the mother jumped from a second-floor window and is hospitalized with injuries. He says no one else was in the home.

Wright says two firefighters were injured. One was treated at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment and released.

The captain says the cause of the fire is under investigation.