NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a video showing New York City police officers violently yanking a toddler from his mother's arms (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

The Brooklyn public defender's office is calling on prosecutors to drop the charges against a woman whose arrest has drawn national attention.

Video posted to social media shows a group of New York police officers pulling a 1-year-old old boy from his mother's arms at a social services center.

Jazmine Headley's attorneys released a statement Monday questioning why the police were involved.

A witness says security guards confronted the woman when she sat on the floor because of a lack of chairs. Police were called when she refused to leave.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a Democrat, is calling the arrest a "blemish on the entire city."

10:15 a.m.

The New York Police Department is investigating video that shows a group of officers pulling a child from a woman's arms while arresting her.

NY1, which aired video of the incident, says it occurred on Friday at a Brooklyn social services center.

A witness said security confronted the woman when she sat on the floor because of a lack of chairs. Police were called when she refused to leave.

The woman ended up lying face-up on the floor during a tug-of-war over the child, who is about a year old.

A New Jersey warrant had been issued for the woman on a credit card misdemeanor. After the incident, police charged her with additional offenses, including acting in a manner injurious to a child.