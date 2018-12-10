SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's governor signed a bill on Monday to overhaul the U.S. territory's tax laws in a bid to help workers and some business owners amid a 12-year recession.

The bill creates an earned income tax credit, reduces a sales tax on prepared food and eliminates a business-to-business tax for small to medium companies, among other things.

Officials say the bill represents nearly $2 billion in tax relief at a time when the island is struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria and restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt load.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said the earned income tax credit will result in benefits ranging from $300 to $2,000 for each worker, representing a total of $200 million in annual savings. He also said an 11.5 percent sales tax on processed food will drop to 7 percent starting in October 2019.

The bill also eliminates a business-to-business tax for businesses that generate $200,000 or less a year, representing $79 million in savings in five years, Rossello said. Nearly 80 percent of businesses in Puerto Rico will benefit from that measure, added Treasury Secretary Teresa Fuentes.

In addition, the new law reduces the tax rate for corporations from 39 percent to 37.5 percent.

"Today marks an important day for maintaining Puerto Rico's competitiveness," she said.

However, a federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico's finances criticized a final draft of the bill last month, saying the island needs a much broader tax reform that improves revenue collection and promotes economic development.

A board spokesman did not immediately return a message for comment.