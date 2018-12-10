British Prime Minister Theresa May today postponed a parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal between her government and the European Union.

Brexit explained:

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

Voters across the United Kingdom backed leaving the EU by a vote of 51.9 per cent to 48.1 per cent in a referendum that was held on June 23, 2016. Voter turnout was 72.2 per cent, the highest for any UK election since 1992.

Leave the European Union supporters hold placards and protest across the street from the Houses of Parliament in London yesterday. Photo / AP

On March 29, 2017, Prime Minister Theresa May formally notified the EU of the UK's intention to leave, starting the two-year negotiating period spelled out in the bloc's rules. This means that UK is due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019.

Advertisement

May and EU leaders have negotiated a withdrawal agreement that spells out the terms of the UK's departure. The deal also outlines the future relationship between the two sides, although the details are subject to further negotiations.

WHAT IS HAPPENING THIS WEEK?

The House of Commons, the elected branch of Parliament, was scheduled to vote on the deal today, but the prime minister delayed the vote in the face of widespread opposition.

May insists the deal "delivers for the British people," but after three days of debate, it was clear that she didn't have the votes needed for passage.

A person dressed as British Prime Minister Theresa May at a 'Brexit Fudge' pop-up shop organised by pro-Europe activists Best for Britain outside the Houses of Parliament yesterday. Photo / AP

Much of the anger is focused on provisions designed to prevent the re-implementation of physical border controls between Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK, and the Republic of Ireland, a member of the EU. Under the so-called backstop, the UK would remain part of the EU customs union if the two sides couldn't agree on another way to avoid a "hard border."

Lawmakers from all sides of the political spectrum criticised the backstop because the UK couldn't leave the arrangement without the EU's consent, giving European negotiators leverage to demand future concessions. The backstop would also treat Northern Ireland differently from the rest of the UK, drawing the ire of politicians who zealously guard Northern Ireland's continued union with Britain.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

A delay will force the weakened government to try to renegotiate its departure or face two equally unpalatable choices: a "no-deal" Brexit that could bring havoc to the economy or call a second referendum, which could undermine faith in the country's democratic institutions and lead to mass protests. Whichever option she chooses, analysts say May's government is weakened — perhaps fatally.

WHAT ARE MAY'S OPTIONS?

The prime minister may ask EU leaders to accept changes to the deal when they meet December 13-14 in hopes of winning support in Parliament. EU leaders insist the 585-page withdrawal agreement can't be renegotiated, but the declaration on future relations is shorter and subject to future negotiations so amendments may be possible.

But there is no agreement about what a better deal would look like.

Many "Brexiteers" seek a clean break with the bloc and want to change the Irish backstop. Pro-EU lawmakers want a softer divorce — the so-called Norway option — that would keep Britain inside the EU's single market for goods and services. The EU might be open to this idea, but it would mean accepting the continued free movement of EU citizens into the UK, a red line for many Brexit supporters.

IS MAY'S JOB IN JEOPARDY?

Though she insists she has no plans to resign, May's hold on power has been weakened by her inability to bridge differences within her Cabinet and finalise a deal on the biggest issue facing the UK since World War II.

The words 'Peoples Vote', which calls for another referendum on Britain's European Union membership, stand lit up after being placed there by anti-Brexit supporters. Photo / AP

Pro-Brexit rebels in her Conservative Party can trigger a vote of no-confidence in May's leadership if they win the backing of 48 members of Parliament. If May lost the vote, the party would hold an election to choose a new party leader— a process that would take several weeks.

May would remain prime minister in the meantime, but without much authority as the clock ticks down to March 29, the day Britain officially is due to leave the EU.

IS THERE AN ELECTION ON THE CARDS?

The opposition Labour Party has threatened to call for a vote of no-confidence in the government, which could trigger a general election. But winning such a vote would require the support of some Conservatives, who may be unwilling to trigger an election that could well see them ousted from power.

If May's government lost a confidence vote, it would have two weeks to overturn the result with a new vote by lawmakers. If that failed, there would be an election, a process that takes five to six weeks.

Whatever new government emerges would have little time to solve the Brexit conundrum before March 29.

COULD THE UK CHANGE ITS MIND?

Yes. The European Court of Justice ruled Monday that the UK can change its mind and remain in the EU without the agreement of the other 27 member nations.

This provides encouragement to supporters of a so-called People's Vote, who are seeking a second referendum now that the costs and benefits of Brexit are better understood.

- AP