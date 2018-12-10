BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-backed Syrian fighters have pushed deeper into the Islamic State group's last remaining stronghold, capturing a hospital.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces entered the eastern Syrian town of Hajin last week and intense fighting has been ongoing since.

SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali says it took full control of the hospital early Monday.

Omar Abu Layla, of the activist-run DeirEzzor 24 monitoring group, confirmed the hospital on the edge of town was retaken by the SDF.

SDF fighters launched an offensive to capture Hajin and nearby villages on Sept. 10. They have made little progress since then, but last week intensified their attacks under the cover of airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition.